-
Now Playing: Border crisis
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: More than 15,000 unaccompanied minors are in US custody
-
Now Playing: Active shooter reported at grocery store in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Trial data shows promising results for AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Now Playing: AstraZeneca's executive vice president on new vaccine trial data
-
Now Playing: What is driving the crisis at the border?
-
Now Playing: World Health Organization addresses rise in global COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Miami Beach police clash with spring breakers
-
Now Playing: How realistic is herd immunity?
-
Now Playing: Uber driver allegedly tried to lock woman in car
-
Now Playing: Maskless crowds seen in Miami Beach
-
Now Playing: Jacob Soboroff says it's a ‘humanitarian crisis to keep children locked up’ at border
-
Now Playing: Search underway for Georgia college freshman reported missing by family
-
Now Playing: NCAA makes upgrades for the women’s March Madness tournament
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: AstraZeneca prepares to apply for emergency use authorization
-
Now Playing: Oxford-AstraZeneca trial shows its vaccine is 79% effective
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Oxford-AstraZeneca trial data revealed
-
Now Playing: Oxford-AstraZeneca trial data revealed