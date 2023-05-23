Wall Street closely watching debt ceiling showdown

ABC News business reporter Alexis Christoforous reports on how the market is reacting to the debt ceiling debate and if there is a backup plan in case a deal can’t be reached before the deadline.

May 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live