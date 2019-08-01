-
Now Playing: Wedding ring returned to owner decades later
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Jan. 8, 2019
-
Now Playing: Woman meets her boyfriend after giving birth to his child
-
Now Playing: Growing outrage over high school star's suspension
-
Now Playing: Man charged in Malibu campground killing of young dad
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving storm brings snow, heavy wind to Northeast
-
Now Playing: Man arrested in connection with California bowling alley shooting that killed 3
-
Now Playing: Amazon now worth more than any other publicly traded U.S. company
-
Now Playing: Tennessee judge grants clemency to Cyntoia Brown
-
Now Playing: President Trump to address nation tonight
-
Now Playing: 'Rape by fraud?' College student case will help expose loophole in rape laws
-
Now Playing: Man charged with killing father while he was camping with 2 daughters
-
Now Playing: Family of 5 killed by wrong-way driver in fiery car crash in Kentucky
-
Now Playing: Uber driver makes surprise guilty plea in Michigan killing spree
-
Now Playing: Lighthouse in Lake Michigan washed away by large waves
-
Now Playing: Ginsburg misses oral arguments for first time in 25 years
-
Now Playing: Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years in prison
-
Now Playing: Parolee charged in young dad's death at campground
-
Now Playing: Bolton seems to contradict Trump on US withdrawal from Syria
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old's fatal shooting a case of mistaken identity: Police