Transcript for Wedding ring returned to owner decades later

Something will fry has enjoyed his whole life she is working on cars I have. A 69 Oldsmobile. It was made very first time blunt 1984. In the motor died on me lasting in the last summer. This motor called it quits so we picked up the newspaper and called the number listed on and that phrase said I got this old meals consist of about twenty years the car wait past its prime. Will bought it for the motor. The ration backer remembers why he bought it brand new back in 72 more apparent concern. And should remember income her own hard to get his life to and from her chemotherapy appointments for her breast cancer and. Good times noted that during mill garner. Lay and his kids figured selling the car to bill would give it a new life but they get even more. Let's panel look like a donut hole it but I have a little shine through it and I picked it up just to see what it was and here it is again movers group chairman through it was arraigned. Hi called ray's daughter to see if they knew armed anybody lost wedding band. I said well kind and he had set a wedding band and I said the my father had lost a wedding ring but it had diamond senate. And he said this one does. A picture confirmed it was ray's long lost brain. The one he last shortly before his wife had passed away. Return he wouldn't. Don't mind you would inform pure and run mayor John minutes nimble I don't know. Now he has two drinks and his daughter I just found out that I had breast cancer and I lost my mom to breast cancer. And my sister told me that it was a talking. Now she has the tribe she needs to fight this. That everything's going to be okay. And race is all of this might not happen. It's no emergent. Shannon can jump mirrored. Moon consumed more than. 200. Then go. Fare well I felt great that means. Some good came out of it the reunion of a lifetime.

