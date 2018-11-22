Whales, sea lions indulge in feeding frenzy

Drone footage shows a whale feasting on anchovies while accompanied by a raft of sea lions off California's Central Coast.
0:52 | 11/22/18

Transcript for Whales, sea lions indulge in feeding frenzy
