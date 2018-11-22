-
Now Playing: Dozens of endangered right whales seen feeding off Mass. coast
-
Now Playing: Beluga whales say hi to paddleboarder
-
Now Playing: Whales, sea lions indulge in feeding frenzy
-
Now Playing: Cold weather sweeps into the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving turkey tips
-
Now Playing: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade preview
-
Now Playing: Costa Rica rafting tragedy survivors, victims families warn of lax regulations
-
Now Playing: Pilots reflect on rescuing people and dogs during California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Celebration delayed in Ohio city after Christmas tree mishap
-
Now Playing: Baggage handler in trouble for mistreating property
-
Now Playing: Driver killed after chunk of concrete is dropped from overpass
-
Now Playing: Find out the best days to score a budget TV this shopping season
-
Now Playing: No felony charge for Avenatti in alleged attack on ex-girlfriend
-
Now Playing: Video captures rescue of residents and baby from apartment fire
-
Now Playing: Slaying of man, family probed as brother charged with arson
-
Now Playing: Millions in Northeast bracing for record cold this Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Trump's Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Fatal crash on New York bridge as holiday travel kicks off
-
Now Playing: Genetic genealogy leads to arrest in 1973 cold case murder of 21-year-old woman
-
Now Playing: Teen with rare skin condition given a new smart home