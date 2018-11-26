Transcript for White House Christmas decorations

I mean he's he's Jordan elves at the White House. It's Christmas time again here at the White House and First Lady maligning at trump. Has unveiled this year's Christmas decorations this year's theme is called American treacherous but what really sets it apart is he ready color scheme. When gas injure the White House there's a dramatic long hallway. Flying with reds hope Gary trees and a grand foyer is filled with Christmas trees decorated with red ornaments. The White House says the choice of red is intended to be symbolic of patriotism. And is inspired by the red stripes on the American slack. In keeping with tradition the official White House Christmas tree is positioned in the center of the blue room they eighteen foot tree nearly touches the ceiling. And the chandelier that normally hangs in the room had to be were milled. To make room for the very tall tree there's also a miniature sized White House made of ginger bread and while it might be small it is mighty. The White House says it took more than 200 in 25 pounds of gingerbread to create a lot of work for those pastry shafts. The holiday season is always busy at the White House and this year is no exception. The White House says throughout the month of December they will host more than a hundred open houses. And that 30000. People will walk through the white house on public tours I'm ABC's Jordan Phelps at the White House.

