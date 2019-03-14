Transcript for White House grounds all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets

And we turn out that emergency decision from the White House to ground all Boeing 737 planes similar to the one that crashed in Ethiopia. Overnight we learned just how many travelers will be affected by this decision in what took so long for US safety officials to ground the planes several questions remain this morning our Stephanie Ramos is tracking the story from Washington Stephanie good morning. Today good morning for days Boeing said it maintained full confidence in the Max planes. But ultimately the jets were grounded until officials can determine what caused recent crashes. After days of mounting public pressure on the federal government to ground the Boeing 737 mats airliners after two recent crashes. President trump announcing the decision from the. FAA. We're going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights to safety of the American people at all people is our Paramount concern the jets were grounded immediately. Or chemical. And it's. The US is the latest country behind China the UK France Germany and Canada. To ground the jets after the mass eight model was involved in a crash in Ethiopia and Indonesia. The turning point came when Canadian officials shared news. Feel safe with the administration indicating a possible connection. According to the FAA. Tracking data from satellites and evidence from the debris field in Ethiopia showed enough similarities between the flight convincing the agency to ground the fleet. Both flights showing the nose moving a radically up and down right after take off. Does not mean the two crests are related but they're close enough that it's worth saying stop flying airplanes we get the black boxes ready. The data from those glove box is now being examined in France should confirm if the crashes are related passengers landing Wednesday react. Into the news. I trust our aviation officials and they feel need to go in and ground. I think he should. The 730 sevens that serve about 43000. US customers every day. American southwest united airlines' they all fly these jets and they're downplaying the impact saying. Spare planes and re booking a passengers should minimize problems today and we know so many passengers will be affected that Stephanie thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.