What you should know about wildfires

More
Global warming worsens fire conditions, but wind and temperature changes are also big factors in the spread of wildfire.
1:06 | 11/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What you should know about wildfires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59148354,"title":"What you should know about wildfires","duration":"1:06","description":"Global warming worsens fire conditions, but wind and temperature changes are also big factors in the spread of wildfire.","url":"/US/video/wildfires--59148354","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.