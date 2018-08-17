Transcript for William McRaven pens scathing letter to president

Washington now and a group of former officials who once served in the highest levels of the intelligence community slamming president trump for stripping the security clearance. From that ex CIA chief John Brennan and Brennan. Is still not shying away from blasting the president ABC's are led signs joins us from DC with the very latest news from overnight good morning. Ken doesn't good morning the president Smith has sparked a backlash among the intelligence agents community and Democrats on Capitol Hill the top Democrat on the house oversight committee. Wants the White House to hand over documents about the process the president used to revoke John Brennan security clearance. President trump in a meeting with his cabinet ignored questions about revoking the security clearance for former CIA director John Brennan. Mr. yeah. The hunt isn't critic. The president himself told the Wall Street Journal his decision had to do in heart with the Russian investigation saying Brennan was among those responsible for the probe. I color rigged witch hunt it is a sham he said. And these people let it so I think it's something that had to be done Brennan in the New York Times op Ed fired back. Mr. Trump's claims of no collision are in a word hogwash. Among those defending Brennan retired navy admiral William a grave and who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden in a letter to the president in the Washington Post the craven wrote. I would consider it an honor if you it revoked my security clearance as well so why can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency. Democrats have pounds. I think there was clearly an attempt here by the president to try to its critics go away. But many Republicans are standing by the president mr. Brennan has gone way over the line that you can happen. Restricting his clearance pulling experience makes instant. Late last night a dozen former senior intelligence officials including six former directors of the CIA released escaping saint statement calling the president's decision. Ill considered an unprecedented. They argued that the move had nothing to do with who should or should have security clearances and quotes. Everything to do with an attempt to stifle free. H penicillin think it was a scathing joint statement from those former officials are led signs thank you.

