-
Now Playing: The Purdue college football team named a big fan who has bone cancer as team captain
-
Now Playing: Lottery sales soar as Mega Millions jackpot hits record $1.6 billion
-
Now Playing: Winning play: Boy in wheelchair returns kickoff
-
Now Playing: Images appear to challenge Saudi narrative of journalist's killing
-
Now Playing: Students show thanks to Alabama janitor with handwritten notes
-
Now Playing: High-stakes Mega Millions game now worth $1.6 billion
-
Now Playing: Trump heads to Texas to help one-time nemesis Sen. Ted Cruz
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Willa on track to slam into Mexico and then drench Texas
-
Now Playing: Trump: Migrant caravan traveling toward US 'national emergency'
-
Now Playing: Suspect shot after kicking in 2 doors at Fox-owned station: Police
-
Now Playing: Person shot by security guard while trying to break into news station
-
Now Playing: Sheriff looking for cars of interest in case of missing Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs
-
Now Playing: Ecuadorean man detained while delivering pizza arrested after argument with wife
-
Now Playing: How choir students banded together to surprise their ill former teacher
-
Now Playing: Teenage suspect in Georgia cop killing is dead: Officials
-
Now Playing: A California community helps grant wish of boy with a congenital heart defect
-
Now Playing: Search is on for mystery couple in stunning Yosemite engagement photo
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 22, 2018
-
Now Playing: Ex-NFL player Rae Carruth released after nearly 20 years in prison
-
Now Playing: 70-year-old woman murdered in New York City apartment