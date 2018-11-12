Transcript for Winter weather continues to pummel the South

Now as you know the weather gods have shown no mercy in the southeast I wanna go to David Garrity he's in the middle of one of these winter storms and see how the weather is there. We'll conditions slowly improving in western North Carolina if you look behind you could see all the snow we got some areas of what happens though. That's actually one of the main roads that runs off through Caldwell county into the town of Lenore. Not a whole lot of traffic because still some very icy conditions this is a secondary road. We got all that snow fall the temperature actually climbed later that day to about forty degrees overnight it melted. You can see this car slowly going by because all of this is black ice right now early this morning we're out in the Hickory area just south of here. Brook crews were out down beer dealing with the black guys putting down sand and salt. Fortunately conditions are improving across western North Carolina they're expecting more melting later today. Maybe even same some rainfall later this week now back to you can't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.