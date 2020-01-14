Transcript for Wisconsin police have snowball fight to address city’s ban on snowball fights

Don't. Pay that's not funny yet I'm still trying to center in the south. They've lost a city ordinance nine point 08 point 020. Throwing or shooting of arrows stones and other missiles prohibited. No person shall thrower shoot any object that almost close Errol stone snowball or missile or project tell by hand or any other means. I think the other person or matter into any building street sidewalk LE highway park playground or other public place within the city. This subsection. Shall not applied to archery ranges under the supervision of the park and recreation committee. Nor. Chef could apply to the bow hunting provisions within nine point 08. Point 010. The reason we're down here on this 34 degree day which by the way is the perfect temperature for pack and a snowball. Is to address some of it inaccurate. News that has been reported nationally about the city Los. It's these new sources stated that we had a brand new ordinance enacted by army air prohibiting. Having a snowball fight. First the ordinance and I just read. Was an active buyer wants a common council in 1962. Long before. I was even born. Now this ordinance that we half. Was put in place for good reasons for the safety of our community. All here comes the mayor's. Us up. Hello I'm Robert Wilkie merely rates and a loss saw Chris only a national lazy or if media source. Had medicine that loss is not a fun city. That can't be true or. As I was saying. This ordinances in place for the safety of our community. The while some police department has used this ordinance and issued citations. About ten times in the last fifteen years. And over that time only on two occasions has it been used to address people throwing snowballs. In both those occasions. The individual certain snowball some. Word throwing a meant moving cars driving on the roadways in the other occasions where this ordinance has been utilized. We of people shooting across pose in their yards and having been Eros or bolts fly out of their yard. Landing a neighbor's yards and burying themselves in their trees it's been used for people throwing heavy sandbags off the roof folks. Parking ramps in our area. Would people walking on the sidewalks below. This ordinance is there for the safety of our community. They're servants is like this throughout the United States the idea that someone picked up on this information and decided to ride a factually inaccurate. Article. That has national implications. Is absurd and it's insulting to this community the reason we're here today is because unfortunately that story went viral. Stan we feel the need to correct. In case. That's not clear. Two individuals and our community. But. A fund snowball fight. Is a fun snowball fight and that's not something we enforce this ordinance would. On the other hand. Or throwing snowballs. They're people that may not want it. I would go away for me. We do like have a great time in the city of Los there's a lot of good things inner city great people great employees. And a wonderful place to live. Blair was up fastball a close race.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.