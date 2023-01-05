Woman arrested in connection to murder of elderly couple

Vickie Lynn Williams, 51, has been charged with car theft in Georgia after she was found driving the car of Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80.

January 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live