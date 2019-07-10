Transcript for Woman without boarding pass removed from Delta flight

Investigators are trying to determine how a woman without a ticket or ninety got onto a Delta Airlines flight about to take off from Orlando. She was discovered when employees asked for her ticket because she was in someone else's seat. The woman claimed she had thrown away other passengers describe her behavior at erratic. She was very laser focused on the back seat she went make eye contact and and she kept repeating the same thing or her and her. And and she kept yelling and and yelling at me cussing at me after me. Other passengers had to be re screened the flight was delayed for three hours Deltha says it is cooperating with investigators.

