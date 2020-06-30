Transcript for Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Back now with another story of a tourist apparently not following the rules that Yellowstone National Park we've seen various cases of people being injured by Michelson. Because they got too close last year bison charts this group of people. And tossed a girl into the air thankfully she's okay. In just yesterday in a park official says a woman was gored by a bison after she got within ten feet trying to take a photo she's in the hospital with multiple wounds.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.