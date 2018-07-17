Transcript for Woman impaled by umbrella at the beach

A freak accident at the Jersey Shore a tourist from England is recovering. After she was in paled by a beach umbrella in seaside heights. Authorities say strong winds send a metal portion of the amber illustrate through the woman's ankle. We'll see there firefighters. Find firefighters has. To saw off the umbrella. To free her foot before she was rushed to the hospital never even heard no.

