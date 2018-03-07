Transcript for Woman gives kidney to stranger

I guess on how. People anyway and when Emmerich and as a nanny animal rescuer and volunteer at orphanages in Third World countries since they Tracey Schmitt has dedicated her life to helping others would be an understatement somebody's. Need to kick me I have to second level of one. Now Tracy isn't all to a sit donor someone who donates an organ to a stranger. That's only about 3% of living donors do the majority donate to friends or family and me. She was moved to donate after reading and post on FaceBook that her daughter needed a kidney. Traci originally tested for her wasn't and that still she decided to continue line. And somebody's dying I needed. Her match 48 year old father of three George Adams living in Columbia, South Carolina. Always big. Diagnosed with kidney disease fifteen years ago on the wait list about nine months. Called it quick lesson. Or tall stranger. You're quite. Traci and George went to Charleston may thirtieth for the surgery. I meant and the day after surgeries. I have no idea who I was donating. I knew that it was a married man. And that his wife is donating the somebody else today he can get a kidney didn't change. Her gift to him set off a rare chain reaction of donations eight lives change through four donors and four recipients. All started by Traci and expect a great at a saved his wife are happier for him and his aunt. Yes it makes persons. Do it. George says the best thing he can do now is take care of her kidney which saved his life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.