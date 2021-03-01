Woman killed, 3 deputies wounded in shooting at Houston club

The incident happened outside a Houston nightclub, leaving one woman dead and three off-duty sheriff’s deputies injured, according to Harris County police.
Yeah. Yeah. Good deputies were attempting to break up the fight. At one suspect. That began to fire on. The deputies we have three deputies. Drug we have a female citizen approximate 44 years though. Hispanic female. That was shot. Investigation is still at the name and Eric. Points don't know. What led him to shoot into a crowd wearing a police officer than other citizens. What we'll find out.

