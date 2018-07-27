Transcript for Woman 8 months pregnant goes into labor after kicked by Miami police officer: Police

Police officer Miami on the other side of the law accused of kicking a pregnant woman police arrested North Miami Beach police officer. And Marc Pacheco after she was alone seen kicking a visibly pregnant woman outside a restaurant. She was off duty at the time the woman went into labor. Seven minutes later and delivered. Thankfully a healthy baby at the hospital. The victim was walking with the child's father who says the attack was completely unprovoked. We then it. Having no problems which you read their income and silent stroke lead when we a got a salute my Samad says the lake attack. Why now the officer claims the baby's father attacked her sister first he denies that and he was not charged. Baby and mom or OK the officer has been put on leave pending an internal investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.