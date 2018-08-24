Transcript for Woman poses as deputy to break boyfriend out of Arkansas jail

Nickel is slow walks out of the Washington County Arkansas jail as a free man but little as the jail staff know he's about to make a run for its. To say it's unusual it's just kind of down playing and I mean this this just doesn't happen. Let's three wind habit because Lowe didn't get out by himself. Authorities say his girlfriend Maxine Feldstein is the mastermind behind his release but I didn't dig its way out by. He escaped. This multi state crime started when Ventura county sheriff's deputies put out award for Lowe's arrest. He's accused of identity theft and false impersonation and Simi Valley he was picked up in Arkansas and was going to be extradited. Until deputies say Feldstein forged a release document and sent it over a Gmail account. Between the paperwork and these conversations it was convincing enough that wants they had at this documents forged false document that she created. They let Nicholas lone girl I'm not sure exactly how how things go in Arkansas but this had to be a tough thing but tough pill to swallow for them. In the email and over the phone Feldstein reportedly said Ventura county was having issues with overcrowding. And they wouldn't be able to pick up the inmate for transport. Nowadays to use the justification that we're not coming to get this person because of overcrowding leftists and sound too unusual. The unusual part was we had -- made a commitment that we work coming kept. In fact Ventura county sheriff's deputies were in Arkansas to pick him up when they found out Lois gates. Not long after the dynamic duo was arrested in a Missouri motel.

