Woman possibly attacked by alligator in Florida lake, officials say

More
The woman was dragged under Lake Hernando in Citrus County, Florida, according to witnesses.
0:51 | 08/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman possibly attacked by alligator in Florida lake, officials say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57345444,"title":"Woman possibly attacked by alligator in Florida lake, officials say","duration":"0:51","description":"The woman was dragged under Lake Hernando in Citrus County, Florida, according to witnesses.","url":"/US/video/woman-possibly-attacked-alligator-florida-lake-officials-57345444","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.