Transcript for Woman finds dog lost for 3 years after seeing its picture on beer can

Moving on to a program to get shelter dogs adopted well it actually helped one of those dogs get returns to her owner. Photo that shelter dogs were put on your hands. And one of them was recognized by a Minnesota woman she'd been looking for hazel for three years. She was living in Iowa when the dog disappeared but some how she ended up in Florida near Bradenton. Escape artists such as Berry got it you don't get it. Or not Albert. The door de Janeiro luck. Getting so much action. On the support organization for the animal shelter is paying to send hazel to her owner who now lives in Saint Paul. No one know though how hazel got from Iowa to Florida. I hate coming home in an escape artist. Everybody does fate have a beer to hear you might find her missing dog.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.