Woman run over by vehicle during robbery

More
The victim had just withdrawn $75,000 from a bank and was followed back to her business by the alleged thieves.
2:03 | 08/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman run over by vehicle during robbery
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57272074,"title":"Woman run over by vehicle during robbery","duration":"2:03","description":"The victim had just withdrawn $75,000 from a bank and was followed back to her business by the alleged thieves.","url":"/US/video/woman-run-vehicle-robbery-57272074","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.