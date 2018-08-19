Woman run over by vehicle during robbery More The victim had just withdrawn $75,000 from a bank and was followed back to her business by the alleged thieves. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Woman run over by vehicle during robbery -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Police rescue baby used as shield in bank robbery

Now Playing: Woman run over by vehicle during robbery

Now Playing: Bodycam video shows heroic police officers rescue woman from burning building

Now Playing: UMD players and parents break their silence about 'toxic' football program

Now Playing: ICE under fire for detaining husband taking pregnant wife to hospital

Now Playing: Police purse active leads in manhunt for Nashville shooting suspects

Now Playing: Pittsburgh Bishop: 'We have followed every step' in responding to abuse victims

Now Playing: Storm causes structure to collapse at Backstreet Boys concert

Now Playing: Father, son drive through flames to escape forest fire

Now Playing: Sisters Meet Their Birth-Fathers For the First Time: Part 6

Now Playing: Woman meets biological sister for first time, finds another long-lost sibling: Part 6

Now Playing: Mom Reveals Why She Abandoned 3 Newborn Babies: Part 5

Now Playing: Man abandoned at birth calls woman he believes might be his mother or aunt: Part 5

Now Playing: Woman Admits She Is Mother to 3 Children Abandoned as Newborns: Part 4

Now Playing: Woman abandoned at birth learns her biological mom hid multiple pregnancies: Part 4

Now Playing: Half-Siblings All Abandoned As Babies Meet For First Time: Part 3

Now Playing: Half-Sister, Brother Learn They Were Both Abandoned as Babies: Part 2

Now Playing: Woman Abandoned as Newborn Searches for Her Birth Parents: Part 1

Now Playing: Adults abandoned at birth meet biological family members for the first time: Part 3

Now Playing: Abandoned as babies, adults find clues in search for birth parents: Part 2 Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57272074,"title":"Woman run over by vehicle during robbery","duration":"2:03","description":"The victim had just withdrawn $75,000 from a bank and was followed back to her business by the alleged thieves.","url":"/US/video/woman-run-vehicle-robbery-57272074","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}