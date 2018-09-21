Transcript for Woman searches for missing $35K

We've all heard the joke is jewel or refrigerator running. I believe it was our first but important. The case involving a runaway refrigerator here is no joke my attention I had about 35000. A lot of money it everything. Since the beginning of June Whitney reits her family and friends have been in a battle with Costco. To track down cold hard cash. Nasal life's savings that she says. Inadvertently walked out her front door when some delivery people exchange defective refrigerator freezer combo for a new one. The financial strain has devastated me. And because I'm so sick. I don't have any wheat to recover it. Is it Renee has an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis. Which is increasingly destroying her mobility. That's why she needed the new refrigerator. Hearing here here pulling out a large and without disabilities adores me scale. That's also why she used her freezer as a temporary bank. Her small business in savings to limit the number of trips she needed to take to the real thing as a safe place to put it in case a fire. Yet as bad luck would have that the large denomination bills and a bag wrapped in white paper towels blended with the inside of the freezer door. In no hurry to clean out the old fridge Renee and her family simply didn't see it. I thought my daughters grabbed it she thought I grabbed it then went to look for. Put it. It was a has since filed a police report after tearing apart her house detailing what happened she also says Costco opened a claim for her. And said they found the old fridge but there was no money in side. But that was it. Her friend called contact seven frustrated that Costco has not done more. Has not more aggressively questioned its employees and the four or five subcontractors. Involved in delivering Renee is fridge. Who was checking these people. What their rape this sort pat of files her I mean nobody knows anything and you can't talk to them. The at least through the experience I've had. Contact seven put pressure on Costco was well and it is now investigating once again but isn't done. In the meantime Rene wants a resolution and once the armchair critics out there to understand this is not as crazy as it may sound took. Also reasons why I couldn't get to the bait. I wasn't physically able to living life. I was trying to live whatever of that I had flat. I just the other day we tracked down the small company that actually handled the exchange. One of costs goes many subcontractors. The response as you might expect is they have not seen the money either we'll keep you posted. Brian movie contact Simon investigates.

