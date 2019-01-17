Transcript for Woman shot 21 times by zTrip passenger

If this is the room gun. And I want everything is about 53 year old Teresa model was shot in the arm back and neck. 21 times the bullet that hit I've got broke. I mean spattered on. She's driven passengers to its destination. And fourteen Benton avenue I remember the here in the gun go off. Let Agnes. Never about it she couldn't feel the bullets but says the pain was excruciating. The pain without severe after a month and a half in the hospital she's grateful to be alive. Fact that mayor. Really I should be. Has been tried as an eight. Flowers on her hospital stand come from Casey PD detective Sanchez who's leaving her case. She's deeply grateful thankful for everybody that's take care of me. I for hands. And my fair way the clock on the wall reminds her that path forward will take time never banned that they have actually physical therapy but she's staying positive her stitches staples and drain tubes are all gone. And she got a phone back on Tuesday I didn't acts I have many friends I do haven't gotten out. She's glad to be alive knowing it means more time to spend with loved ones are grateful. I'm very grateful Brian Johnson came DC nine camps.

