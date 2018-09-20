Transcript for Woman shot with paintball gun while riding bike

And looked and inside K leaning out of a car window shooting at me with. Well it looks like at night kind of a machine gun. This young woman CD Iran surveillance video biting her bike down MacArthur boulevard near 35 avenue in Oakland. Was followed closely by this white hatchback on Sunday evening and let. And I paints and blood on my leg. And had been hit a few times back. The victim who does not want to be identified showed his paint residue on her by clothing. She says two men in her teens or twenties drove bite you in the white car moments after this video was recorded she says one victim shot her we don't singing a war. At her she was hesitant to call police because she was afraid they're paint ball gun might be mistaken for the real thing. It could've resulted in and fatal injury for either one of us live there had been me because. I sort of enhance or attend because it looks like they were carrying. A big gotten. The victim tells me she trying to file a report with Oakland police but has not been able to get through to the department. I spoke to OPD who says that they have not seen a pattern of people incidents but that they are concerned and would like to investigate they say this could be considered assault. In Oakland and keep Larson ABC 7 NEWS.

