3 women arrested for trying to unfurl banner on the Manhattan Bridge

Three women were arrested Monday after allegedly carrying a large banner, wrapped in rope, on to the Manhattan Bridge bike path in New York, authorities said.
0:41 | 11/05/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 women arrested for trying to unfurl banner on the Manhattan Bridge
Got a report down about 1520 minutes ago that somebody had tried to hang a sign maybe a protest of some sort. Off the Manhattan Bridge we arrived here the CD and this is what we see first of all. A police officer up on the bridge you can see what appears to be some sort of a better paid off the bridge can't exactly feet. What it says it's not unfurled reality kicked over to the Brooklyn side of the bridge. On the walkway from. So we're waiting to see what happens now the biggest thing here for the morning commute that would mean that all lanes are open up here on the bridge for the traffic can reach it only to close either direction.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

