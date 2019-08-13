Transcript for 2 women are in jail after leaving infant in a hot car at Walmart

The people that bus that out that window to get that kid out of that car save that kid's life and that kid been in there another ten or fifteen minutes we would probably having a different conversation now. Someone threw a brick through the back window of the car to get to the baby. The mother of the baby and her friend who were arrested at the scene were inside grocery shopping and police say they simply forgot about the child. I think she was in a rush I think she was distracted. And did not just take a few moments to think hey get my intent out of the car and. Michelle holding her husband Nate rescued the baby Michelle says the baby never cried and has a mother herself she doesn't understand how someone could leave their child in the car he was like. The almanac like a mouth like. Betting and active at Helen I knew it really. And I. Think they away we went back like he wanted to and I imagine he's thought I am now. Any had to go all arm felt. And he thought I was submariner hot and I. I don't know I'm I'm glad he's okay that. Abdullah told him I know. Immigrant rally is unfair buying they have ever been there and that when I come out all my kids can begin in my act could never imagine doing them. Police say the mother showed remorse but Michelle says both women were unfazed by the whole situation no emotion and no screaming. And this other woman was like it's going to be okay. And actors screaming it's not going to be OK Agnes saint remaining quiet. And he looked at me no emotion. And I think.

