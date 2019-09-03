-
Now Playing: How women can master their inner critic
-
Now Playing: Celebrities share their message to women everywhere for International Women's Day
-
Now Playing: Women's soccer team honors inspirational women
-
Now Playing: More women are now bosses, doctors and politicians: Census
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly released from jail after arrest for outstanding child support payments
-
Now Playing: Meeting real-life Captain Marvel
-
Now Playing: 3 dead, including student, in Oklahoma school bus crash
-
Now Playing: Newark Liberty International Airport reopens after a fire caused a temporary closure
-
Now Playing: Deadly Little Rock police shooting under investigation
-
Now Playing: Maryland court denies new trial in 'Serial' podcast murder case
-
Now Playing: Former head of FBI and CIA threatened by scammers
-
Now Playing: Conviction overturned in case of doctor accused of having love rival killed: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Man found guilty at second trial for murder of ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Why man in prison for doctor's murder says he changed his testimony at trial: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Jurors in doctor murder-for-hire trial on why they voted the way they did: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Star witness changes story, says he decided on his own to kill doctor: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Doctor accused of hiring hit man to kill ex's new boyfriend goes on trial: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Killer describes what happened during doctor's final moments: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Man admits to stabbing, shooting doctor to death in alleged murder-for-hire: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Police question ex-boyfriend of slain Texas doctor's girlfriend: Part 3