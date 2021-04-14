The Work: Representatives Nancy Mace and Marilyn Strickland

More
Rep. Nancy Mace and Rep. Marilyn Strickland take ABC News’ Rachel Scott behind-the-scenes as they tackle a second impeachment hearing on top of introducing landmark legislation.
8:54 | 04/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Work: Representatives Nancy Mace and Marilyn Strickland

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:54","description":"Rep. Nancy Mace and Rep. Marilyn Strickland take ABC News’ Rachel Scott behind-the-scenes as they tackle a second impeachment hearing on top of introducing landmark legislation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77053472","title":"The Work: Representatives Nancy Mace and Marilyn Strickland","url":"/US/video/work-representatives-nancy-mace-marilyn-strickland-77053472"}