Transcript for As the world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson falls in love: Part 7

No famous person ever in my history has bit is. The ghetto will be cool in the slaying don't. Like Mike Tyson do or the block at the party. We left Brownsville. When added to be Eddie Murphy's imagine it would be Bally's nightclub who we would hit studio fifty more we have some fun nights. And you over like a little brother you know he's put his arm around me. It would go to the cloak of paying you straight. Cause the model had this guy like I'm making you to heavyweight champion no you can't level girls know you can't go out drinking with your friends those handcuffs Roth history beaver. Other women like approaching and now I mean how he. It's tough things when he. When your heavyweight champion of the world view symbolically of the most powerful man in the world. And now only beautiful women wanted to be with him suddenly. Is that Charles who had been Miss America Naomi Campbell a supermodel. People who were totally inaccessible to him previously. He had relationship. After relationship. And then finally. He meets his princess. She's really. And now. Hat. Robin Givens was the star Eddie TV show called the head of the class. This. Robin Givens was one of the few black actresses like television or in films. Somebody that myself and a lot of my friends looked to have such an amazing person so beautiful also Smart. Supposedly had been with Michael Jordan supposedly didn't would Eddie Murphy and Tyson was running in most circles. She was very nice she was very respectful he really really Wasilla where he went and matters. I remember Mike Tyson Robin Givens at the NBA all star game in 1988. In Chicago. It was something that the media and others paid a lot of attention to a mead. Heavyweight champion of the world bad news actress ex honest citizens who notions that Americans have long head about individuals like Joseph DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe. He was persistence. He came to claim me. And I like that. So then there's just waiting in its it feels very real. Data that were poor or they left alive. Yeah I definitely could see him totally love affair. Back a puppy. Grabbing their inquiring minds want to know how it says a woman who went to Sarah learns wind up falling in love with a guy who's a graduate of the school of hard knocks. He's got I want to know too. There's something we have a lot in common. Tradition traditional families in and we just have loved each other it was sort of love at first sight it was trying to end the inning but Atlanta got through it and ended up married son. Anyone cycles for the workers opposites attract. You think about Mike Tyson in the ring. He was unbeatable. But outside the rain. He had to face and being. Don King has the greatest moment and I still world. Is this thing this isn't the way articulate his words he's going to be disc CD we call in the but definitely get something kind of different. And arresting figure with his wild hair and buddy what you hear that it I don't Wear my head that way my hair wears me. And what's coming up like this you it is I'm not for Iraq nobody that I've ever encountered could sell. Better than Don King itself fights. And certain. Betty can only go one way my Tyson W mining thank you. Don King was a street guy from Cleveland Ohio numbers runner this a net. Don King is no and you know period. He beat a man to death on a street corner in Cleveland who owed him money. The guy was saying I'll pay you Don as Don King was kicking to death on a street corner. Don King goes to jail for four years on a manslaughter wrapped. God king listened to be first Ali Fraser played on the radio in the senate century. Three years later he was promoting the rumble in the jungle inside a year. Which as you know at that point a blockbuster. He's got mom rally he's got all the money he is speaking. Of boxing. Assimilate don't think he wants everything with the power and I mean it's not about Wright problem is not about black while it's about green IMO NEY me. Or. Lot of the things in the sort of long drop any showed the promissory I want to take up to the back. But if there's one person he hopes is listening it's Mike Tyson who would age 21 figures to be the biggest money winner in boxing history. Don King kept looking. For a way to move in on Mike Tyson. And then he unexpected happened. Funeral services were held today at hillside memorial cemetery. What boxing manager Jimmy Jacobs who died Wednesday respectively champion Mike Tyson can take a school management was one of the haul fares. So within two years. Mike Tyson lost both his minter Cus D'Amato. And Jimmy Jacobs. He was lost. I remember or at Jim Jacobs funeral I was there in LA. Was when Don King begin to put the full court press on Tyson. When Jim Jacobs died. Did you not go to Mike Tyson and say you don't wanna stay with this other guy who's white -- come with me no I never even went to him period they even talked about that. Let me ask about another trait. People say of Don King this that he uses race he plays on the race brother he says to black fighter you don't want that white manager brother incumbent me. Because where black you do that. That's ridiculous. And it's alias others. In America is say it but it's true general races and is prevalent here in America. And is the exception. Rather than a rule when a bright represents a black. Dated of the rule is that why it represents Bragg in boxing and entertainment and sports and everything else. We saw a metamorphosis. In Mike Tyson. And I think only my can tell you what he was going through the pain he was going through. It just didn't ever feel like he was grounded. And truly happy. And his life started to spiral out of control.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.