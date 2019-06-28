Transcript for World Pride celebrates 50th anniversary of Stonewall Revolution

And guys today marks the fiftieth anniversary of the riots and Stonewall and those riots. Came after a police raid at the stone wall in an underground gay bar. The incident was a catalyst for the modern LG BTQ rights movement and today it's still a bar but it's also a landmark in a beacon of light. Respect and equality and recently we know that presidential candidate. Joseph Biden was there in Taylor Swift did a surprise concerts. And so there's still plenty of things happening there today and that fiftieth anniversary is what makes its pride celebration so special. And I'll be co hosting our coverage on Sunday when GO who joined me right now and now the hour and another Maine and Maine Maine zeal I'll just start with stonewalled what doesn't mean. See you you know listened as happened in 69 right and so I was born in 85 and when you. Heard about Stonewall it was sort of something like a cable yeah that happened in the past that happened in the past. But it doing this special and meeting these people who were part of it who where they are fighting back against these police raids. Has made all the difference because I've been able to truly understand. What it was like and we'll never know for sure her because obviously these people went through it. But we finally are able to really understand what happened in this history and in this country and in the city and I think that's very important very very special. Absolutely and so. On Sunday we're going to be talking to two of the people that were there. More details about those guys Yasser we have reverend Kennedy she is a TrailBlazer. In the community because she was one of the people who was fighting back and and I think we're gonna learn so much about. Who was who stayed behind because it really was in so many cases. Drag queens who hid behind. Fighting and these are some of the some of the witnesses to Stonewall say. They were the people who at the time had nothing to lose and so we're gonna be learning a lot about them and you know I did I just think that. Being able to have these conversations. Even at fifty years later I mean what a milestone to be able to sit here and talk about this 75%. Of the country. Now supports same sex relationships so it is a very very different world. The 1960. It's incredible and there's going to be a lot of education and there's also going to be a lot of fun but. Obama but let me and the category and Billy Martin are rare illness. More term it going to be there from pose on a thank you know I'm too excited. Yeah it's just say I think we have so many people lined up. San champions going to be joining us who is the character and you know on his own but we can join in the morning on yeah talked on this morning on GMA and he's going to be over at the new Amsterdam theatre in Times Square talking to. Broadway. Performers like you know my Edmonton we have Michael James Scott he's going to be there is a genie in Aladdin so he's going to be they're talking to them but also he has a surprise performance that we're gonna have. And it's from the musical rent that's gonna have all of these people from all different shows coming together so I think we've got some really good stuff lined up and let's. About the representation because when you say LG BTQ we're we're actually showing up all different parts of this community so where were representing the drag culture we have found someone from her -- drag race and who else. And so we've got a lot of folks coming in down from from all over the place because we also are going to be looking at the trans. Community we're going to be looking at the lesbian community I mean we're going to be looking at so many different people because. So many. That we have the LG BT QI eight plus right but it's important to so many people yet. To have that representation and we hope that in this show where he never really show that. Fools you know I'm excited about is Mattie east and news. And we need more heralded who graduated from Brigham young. And he came out during his valedictorian speech. And he decided to do that I think because someone previously had committed suicide. After coming out because of them back no ash contains in the Mormon community so these stories they span all of these experiences. Are absolutely. In credible if you know and this is. What we're still hearing we're hearing about these suicides. This is such a big issue because it was still so many kids feel and that's why these discussions right now because I guarantee you someone right now is watching this in secret. Yes saying I wish I could be open and free about who why and and that's why these conversations are so important. GL I appreciate it I'm single linking former England Sunday we're gonna have this time and we hope everyone to men because that covers starts at 11 AM eastern and you can get it on abcnews.com. You you don't roku Hulu just download and just watch it how ever you can we're gonna be doing. As much as we cans so everyone has a good time it's gonna be an incredible. Celebration.

