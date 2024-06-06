World War II veteran dies during trip to attend D-Day 80th anniversary in Normandy

Robert "Al" Persichitti" died Friday morning "while on a trip" to attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

June 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live