World War II veteran serves as trailblazer for LGBTQ+ community

More
ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth sits down with 99-year-old Robina Asti, a transgender veteran who served in World War II and has continued advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.
3:49 | 11/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World War II veteran serves as trailblazer for LGBTQ+ community

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:49","description":"ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth sits down with 99-year-old Robina Asti, a transgender veteran who served in World War II and has continued advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74161044","title":"World War II veteran serves as trailblazer for LGBTQ+ community","url":"/US/video/world-war-ii-veteran-serves-trailblazer-lgbtq-community-74161044"}