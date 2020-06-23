Transcript for 9-year-old aims to eliminate social barriers for young black girls

spotlight on our young changemakers. Meet the 9-year-old powerhouse. My name is Havana Chapman Edwards. I'm 9 years old. My family and I are united States diplomats. We currently live in Germany and I'm a human rights activist and philanthropist. I wanted to take action to eliminate barriers for as many girls around the world as I can. I started a book club with my choir. I read a study by scholastic that said black kids read 37 less books than white kids. I wanted to give each of them 37 books. Black lives matter, but black books matter, too, I want to make sure that every kid sees themselves represented in the books they read. Gun violence has affected my family. Nationwide movement to try to reduce violence in schools. From coast to coast, students staged walkouts, calling on congress to create tougher gun laws. Chose to walk out because I wanted to offer the kids who were shot and killed as well as my cousin Tony who was shot and killed when he was 17. I was proud of myself because I knew I was standing up for what's right. I'm the executive director, we provide the necessary resources for girls to have an equal access to an education so like books, technology, water, feminine hygiene. My reaction to George Floyd's death, I was confused because how could the man not listen when George Floyd said he could not breathe. I have been taking action here in Germany by making an art installation in my neighborhood and I've also been attending protests and marching. If I can change one group to do everything that I'm doing, they can change one group and then they can change another group. So it just keeps going. Your voice is your power. But it all starts with an education and a book. My nonprofit can make a change in the world.

