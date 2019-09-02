Six-year-old battling cancer made honorary police officer

More
A Texas police officer is overcome with emotion while swearing in 6-year-old Abigail, who is fighting cancer, as an honorary officer--so she could fight "the bad guys" in her body.
1:16 | 02/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Six-year-old battling cancer made honorary police officer
I'm. I don't. They call. He's man. I know him. And grows. Call it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60957651,"title":"Six-year-old battling cancer made honorary police officer","duration":"1:16","description":"A Texas police officer is overcome with emotion while swearing in 6-year-old Abigail, who is fighting cancer, as an honorary officer--so she could fight \"the bad guys\" in her body. ","url":"/US/video/year-battling-cancer-made-honorary-police-officer-60957651","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.