Transcript for 9-year-old charged with 5 counts of murder over house fire

9 year old boy is being charged with the murder in connection with the deadly house fire Illinois five people died when a mobile home caught fire back in April. Investigators are not revealing the relationship between the boy in the victims which include three children and two adults. Authorities will only say that fire was intentionally set neighbors say the failing is still trying to cope with the arrest. I think that he should be followed Luntz has thirties or forties. News be on probation for a long time for this it shouldn't just be Kelly's eighteen. The boys charged with five counts of first degree murder the prosecutor calls the decision had me saying quote. It's a tragedy but at the end of the day it's charting a very young person with one of the most serious crimes we have.

