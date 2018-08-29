Now Playing: For seven months, murdered cats have been turning up in one Washington county

Now Playing: 3-year-old found dead in duffel bag in closet, mom arrested: Police

Now Playing: Former cop found guilty of murder

Now Playing: New study shows goats have a soft spot for positive human facial expressions

Now Playing: Headless torso found in fish tank inside missing man's home

Now Playing: E-cigarette explodes inside man's pocket

Now Playing: Reporter nearly hit by car during live report

Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 29, 2018

Now Playing: NYPD beekeeper tackles swarm in Times Square

Now Playing: Officer who killed unarmed man responds to critics

Now Playing: Controversy after female tennis player punished at US Open

Now Playing: 11-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car in Long Island, NY

Now Playing: Bodycam captures cop's fiery home rescue

Now Playing: Magnitude-4.4 earthquake rocks Los Angeles area

Now Playing: 2 construction workers fall to their death in Florida after scaffolding collapses

Now Playing: Bags with human body parts found in Bronx for 2nd time in a week

Now Playing: 11-year-old dies amid sweltering heat across the US

Now Playing: 160 illegal workers detained in Texas immigration bust

Now Playing: Primary elections: Andrew Gillum, Ron DeSantis win gubernatorial primaries in Florida