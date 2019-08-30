Transcript for 1-year-old found dead inside hot car in North Carolina

Police say the mother was leaving work here out in the make mulling creek shopping center. She realized her son it was still in the car and frantically pulled its at this parking lot. It's it's very. A twelve month old BB left in this car as temperatures climbed to the need eighties today. And the baby was worked on all the way it to the hospital but police say. Little late to me get you ready I think he means teens many young men in months police got frantic 911 call around five. They're still working to find out how long the baby was in the corner from what we're understanding it was probably a good part of the day. The mother is cooperating with investigators. Officers say they plan to interview other family members in check surveillance video at that shopping center. Clearly there was some kind of distraction or a forgiveness factor. That we're gonna find out about police say the mother isn't facing any criminal charges right now. Back to you.

