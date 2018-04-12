9-year-old killed as bus carrying youth football team flips over in Arkansas

More
At least one killed, 45 injured when a charter bus crashed on the way home from a football game.
3:22 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 9-year-old killed as bus carrying youth football team flips over in Arkansas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59601265,"title":"9-year-old killed as bus carrying youth football team flips over in Arkansas","duration":"3:22","description":"At least one killed, 45 injured when a charter bus crashed on the way home from a football game.","url":"/US/video/year-killed-bus-carrying-youth-football-team-flips-59601265","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.