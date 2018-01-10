Transcript for One year since the Las Vegas massacre

Solemn memorial in Las Vegas one year after that mass shooting. Claimed over fifty lives 58 people dead at an outdoor country music concert Matt Gutman was there the night of the shooting and he is there now. Matt I know you spoke to victims then. I know you've been talking to victims now what is it like to look back on that night a year later and how are they doing now. People are still struggling with his Diane back to we just spoke to a young woman named Heather she's standing behind me. And here that heart shaped memorial you see. They carry this every single day in one of the things that really differentiates. This specific attack from so many of the others. Is this scale you mentioned 58 people killed but they're also. Well over 400 people who were wounded by gunfire and about. 450. People who were trampled is stampede injured as people tried to flee that. Concert venue which is. Few hundred yards down the road behind that's what did you a sense of where we are also Diane right behind you can see that gilded building with a glass. That is the Mandalay bay hotel from the 32 floor Stephen attic train is multiple. Sammy and automatic weapons onto the crowd of 22000. At that concert raining down hundreds and hundreds of bullets about 12100 of them. Eventually. And so we're here right. Beside the Vegas sign and this is where those crosses had been for a long time and the city brought them back in you can see. People have they have sharply pains here for people to you right. Remembrance is and little thoughts about. Some of the victims and its own this is here. The lord is close to broken hearted. It saves those who were crushed in spirit and that's what. It's so stunning about this is that so many people's spirits were crushed. Not only was it the thousand people who were killed and wounded balls of the 22000 who witnessed. This horrific event and and they went home. Two places all across the country bringing their drama with them but. A one of things it has been most remarkable to me is the resilience of people to we've spoken to people like micron who. Had a twenty year old. Clinton Robbins died in his arms to help plug the bullet holes. His friend district got three bullets in the chest any help. Physically plugging it steps in with his blood. It's Seymour the cross is here but he says people like Mike drunks say they do not want this event to define them and so what they're thinking about is. The outpouring of support of loved. All truism people. Literally sacrificing their own lives sometimes in order to save others and that's what they hoped to remembered this buy it also. There are people like Todd and OSHA who are actually getting married. Here today they are trying they were victims Todd was shot three times covering OSHA with his body. And they say they want to create new memories here in Las Vegas. They don't live with the old ones and I think we might actually. Have a sound bite from my interview with them last night if you will Diane. I was gonna have those memories that night's going to be a part of us for the rest of our lives it's not gonna define it. Right they don't want it to define their lives but obviously it so hard. One of the people we spoke to head there has disappeared she's done to the other side but. No again this is something that everybody here continues to live with day after day and even people who were at that concert Diane who live in Las Vegas still. Can't drive by that part of the strip as it hurts too much. And it directs and dredges up too many of those memories understandably so but could protect couples sort of seizing back control of that memory and trying to turn this negative. Into a positive for them at least and that what you know one of the questions about the attack is still. What drove this man to do this is there any more news in terms of a motive. No we know so many details and it's really a good question and key question here. Now the answer is no the FBI has been on the case the ATM. Las Vegas police they've had eight years ago through hundreds and hundreds and hours of videotape. Police lapel camera surveillance tape at this hotel itself people cell phones and still we know. The exact location of nearly every bullet Mary Kate we know where people felt we know where people died. We don't know why he did this in one of the things it is so incredible about this is that Stephen attic methodically went about. Destroying any record that might tell us more about him. And there may be only one person. Alive who knows about him in that is his girlfriend then or is YX. Live in girlfriend Mary Lou panic. And she has been interrogated by the FBI they have released her. She says she doesn't know anything she lived with him she saw him stockpiling these weapons she says that she does not know. Why he decided to go and launch the deadliest shooting in history of the United States and so today's. They perhaps forever. Remain a mystery van Palin may just never know but that's shooting it changed the Vegas strip forever certainly changed those victims and their lives forever and really change the country. Forever but again good for those victims for trying to seize control and turn this into a positive we hope their wedding is fantastic. And a Russian all those families strength today Matt thank you.

