New York City streets underwater after storm hits

More
New Yorkers did their best to navigate flooded streets and subway stations.
1:56 | 07/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York City streets underwater after storm hits
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"New Yorkers did their best to navigate flooded streets and subway stations. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64508777","title":"New York City streets underwater after storm hits","url":"/US/video/york-city-streets-underwater-storm-hits-64508777"}