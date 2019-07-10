Transcript for New York judge orders Trump to release taxes

And guys while we're talking about the president I want to bring in air and deters ski who have the latest on the president's tax is. I understand that a New York judge has ruled that the president must turn them over. That this has been a fight over the last month or two Kimberly that the Manhattan district attorney's office had subpoenaed eight years worth of the president's personal. And corporate tax returns as part of an investigation. In two hush money payments made to stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to women who is you know have. Accuse the president long denied affairs and that the president had been fighting. Turning over his his tax returns as he has in the past in other cases. Here though. His attorney said that the president while he's in office can not be subject to any kind of a criminal investigation. From beginning to end and aunt and a federal judge in in a rather lengthy 75 page ruling said it did the notion. That the the president. Is somehow immune. Unqualified and boundless it is just at odds with constitutional precedent. So he dismissed the president's lawsuit. Said that the documents must be turned over by now. The a federal appeals court has put a temporary halt on that. While the president appeals to class of the president is appealing he's going to appeal and and his attorneys have said. That whether the appellate court agrees with the president's broad definition of immunity or not. They do have the right. To at least be heard and so they asked the appellate court to just call a timeout which the of the appellate court did a short while ago and what do you think it. And that's been his excuse he's also said that hit the voters don't seem to care because we. Yes and turn them over and he voted for him anyway but there has been a concerted effort politically. To get those tax returns because the Democrats want to know what they show. This is a little different this is a legal proceeding where the Manhattan DA's office wants to see if money is properly accounted for and whether any state laws were broken when the president and his namesake company. Paid out hush money how can. 130000. Dollars to stormy Daniels and and other money to Karen McDoogle so it's a it's a little bit of a different effort the president of course says it's all part of the same equation Democrats in Washington couldn't get his tax returns of eight. Put democratic prosecutors in New York on the job. It's there so many investigation take its may multiple fronts and yet the president is dealing with in addition to governing the country. Unbelievable irate aired the terrace he with the latest thank you so much thanks I appreciate that.

