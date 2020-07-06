Transcript for New York will allow outdoor graduation

We're going to allow socially distance graduation outdoors. With up to 150 people total. Beginning. June 26. That's when the schools start to graduate high schools. And it gives us a couple of weeks between now and then car forbid the number. Changes. But. Schools need to plan. With the progress we've made so far and if we continue this trajectory will be able to do there. But again we have little time to see between now and then in terms of New York City. A New York city's middle of the metrics we are going to open New York City tomorrow portrays one period. That will happen. The when we begin phase worn in New York City remembering or you New York City had the highest number of cases. New York City has the highest density New York City has also been the location for the protests with the most number of people. We are concerned that those protests may have increased the spread of the virus. We're going to do 35000. Tests per day just in New York City. Snapshot snapshot snapshot so we'll watch it on a daily basis to find out exactly what is happening. Remember there was a lag on the infection rates of Huard a protest several days ago probably wouldn't show up. But when you get to about seven days. You'll start to see a pop. In the number. If those protest actually increase the spread. We're going to increase the number of testing sites in New York. And I'm going to whisk again. If you were at a protest. I understand your point I'm with you. We also have this situation with the corona virus act responsibly get a tax. Get a tax. We're going to open fifteen sites that are dedicated just the protesters. To get a test series and get it dharma and expeditious basis. But please get a test. My opinion not a fact. I would act as if you were exposed. And I would tell people who I'm interacting with assume. I am positive for the virus. Because you could be infecting other people. But please get that test that is the one variable in this equation that we're not sure. We've. Tested everything else we've measured everything else everything was going fine than we had these large number of protests we don't know what the effect of those protests. And we're concerned about. All the health experts are spoken to were concerned about it. So while we're waiting to see if there's any result get a test in the mean time. But New Yorkers have bent the curb by being Smart. And there always voices out there who say everything's fine I can't see the virus. If persisted and industry look around the issue cars. You know Democrats universe but you have these voices that say just open everything is fine. Disobey the the rules just open. Look it there are still facts in life. Everybody can have an opinion and then there are still facts. I believe Marty ideology. Is government doesn't have a right to tell me to do this I understand right she. Let's look at facts. Look at what is happening around the country. Look at the facts at their countries and states reopened. And look at what is happening with the occur. Arizona. Is seeing an increase in the numbers South Carolina and new record with more than 500 and a single day. Hotspots. Across the south and in California. As northeast slow steps ups. California posted the highest number of new corona virus cases on payers. Florida 1000. For the fourth day narrow. US one point eight million spread rises with termed. These are facts this can happen. This can happen we know what can happen because it happened here we've made over this progress. Please please I know it's been. Ninety days please. Stay disciplined space mark because it is worked. And we've come a long way and a lot of people have suffered to get here and a lot of people have died. Let's not be foolish now. And again look at what we did it flatten occur forget flattened occur. We're change the State's rights we bent. Occur we bent occur. We intend to flatten ticket or plateau we bend it and look at the rest of the country. We are curb benders. That there is such an. And people of New Yorkers should be proud. Of their accomplishment. And in light of that we're going to light the landmark recourse the state in blue and gold. In honor of our New Yorkers. Are New York tough New Yorkers this is going to be in Manhattan. Which is very cool New York. The Mario Cuomo bridge. The education bill being. That's the Corning tower and the left. But these will be the landmarks there will be lit the lone goal to celebrate. Our accomplishment. Because it was an extraordinary accomplishment.

