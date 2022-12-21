Zelenskyy meets with Biden ahead of Congressional speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday met with his American counterpart, President Joe Biden. Ukrainian Parliament Member Oleksiy Goncharenko reacts to the visit.

December 21, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live