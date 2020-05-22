Transcript for Zookeepers read letters to Hannibal the crocodile

Commodities and hi my name's Sean Jim enormous enterprises the estimated Erin father. And we appreciate the little home Leon. Which whereabouts of these animals. I crocodile mimic that he like pennies matter for us. When we're in a two. I also like when you open your mouth movie. Thank you answer this beautiful note. Arabs how we'll enjoy this much is made it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.