104-year-old 'Lobster Lady' of Maine

ABC News’ Danny New spoke with the woman who’s been lobstering since 1928 and shows no signs of slowing down.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live