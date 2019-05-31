Transcript for Last abortion clinic in Missouri set to close

Now to be abortion battle brewing across the country this morning Louisiana is the latest state toward abortion ban has been signed into law. Meanwhile though a final abortion clinic in Missouri is now set to close today. This morning the last abortion clinic in Missouri is on the brink of shutting down state health officials are refusing to renew the Saint Louis clinic's license which expires at midnight until doctors agree to interviews about what governors calling a series of deficiencies. Planned Parenthood accuses the state of unlawfully holding up the renewal process. We do not want to be. The first state in the nation until news access to safe legal and of course and that's what this state is trying to do you. Protesters marched from the Saint Louis arch to the state offices downtown where they locked arms and blocked elevators at. Unless a judge steps in Missouri would be the first state with out an abortion clinic since 1974. That's one year after the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nearly a dozen states including Louisiana Ohio and Georgia have passed similar laws this year. All designed to meet up at the US Supreme Court and challenge a woman's right to an abortion. Georgia so called heart beat bill could be costly if it goes into effect in January and all leads back to. The State's film and TV industry has been booming with Jones like stranger things ozark and the Walking Dead being filmed in Atlanta. According to the governor's office in Twitty seventeen. The state spent two point seven billion dollars in funds came from TV and movie production but Netflix now says it will reconsider filming in Georgia if the law goes into effect. An NBC universal's CBS show Time Warner media and Disney the parent company of ABC are also expressing serious concerns. The number of abortion clinics in the country has been declining since the 1990s and now six states including Missouri. Have only one clinic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.