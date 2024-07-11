Alec Baldwin on trial

The actor has denied pulling the trigger of the gun that killed 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, but prosecutors say they have evidence to the contrary. ABC News' Rhiannon Ally reports.

July 11, 2024

