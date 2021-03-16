Transcript for 'Amityville Horror' killer dies at 69

Ronald DeFeo junior the convicted murderer who inspired the Amityville horror has dying at the age of 69. This came here is extremely implement. And who wore a number reason a Ronald DeFeo junior. Who killed his stand. And you know I cover a lot of true crime cases. The odds would give those are some of their experience for me because you're talking about he trusted member of your family. Back in 1974 when he was 23 years old. DeFeo shot his mother and father of two sisters and two Brothers. How we're all of the victims found face down. Why did nobody here that shocked why didn't they give up those questions remain. During his trial to fail pursued an insanity defense saying he heard voices telling him to kill his family he was convicted of six counts of second degree murder. A year after the slaying isn't happy and George lots bought the house and move game. But they only stayed for 28 days saying they heard strange voices. How did infestation of fly news and saw slime oozing from the walls. Eases you have any experience before with a pulse. The supernatural and before wouldn't believe it. The story of the murders and that reported paranormal activity in a house in the years that followed led to a book and several movies. Cult he Amityville horror. But now nearly five decades after one of the most infamous murder cases in American history. Many wonder if the truth has died along with to fail will we ever get any more answers to. What happened inside that house. A lot of those questions. Remain unanswered someone at murdered. Six members of their family. You know why. Media event that's the thing that always stayed with me. Back in February to fail was transferred from a prison in upstate New York to a hospital in Albany where he died this week the cause of his death. Is it known at this time. Guys who Ari well thank you we appreciate that one had my heart kind of racing tall walls on that story there I ask the producer you know. What happened to that house where the murders happening like it's still there. That to happen. Yeah that's shocking.

