Transcript for ‘Bachelorette’ season finale

As Shakespeare once wrote hurt. Fact. Confuse. The course of true love never did run smooth. I continue on a hot. Things looking dire for Katie at the beginning of this season's dramatic finale of the bachelorette. But no one had it worse than Justin. I'm. Three time Katie realizing on her overnight date with Blake that her heart wasn't into it but Justine. And all of bachelor nation knew it before he Dade. Poured Justin trending across the country on Twitter poor Justin doesn't even see common. After port Justin's exit. That left one man standing in the lake who started getting cold feet worthy of his Canadian roots sitting here right now. I'm very unsure and on easy ago. The decision that I am going to me thankfully lake wound up proposing and Katie gave her new fiance her final rose. The happy couple will be on GMA a little later this morning and if you haven't had your fix of reality romance drama good news bachelor of paradise with post. David Spade starts next week right here on ABC but you guys get this. We'll Katie said that her family found out at this seeing time as all of us did last night that she was engaged she didn't give them as a poor. Cool it to be and that Stanley group chat. Bill at all to be very cycle their fourth a race that's true that's true that sent. A lot can happen importance of and and in three hours which is how long the finale was straight but I don't I'm calling Perrier my favorite line about there that love being here I appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.